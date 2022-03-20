BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

