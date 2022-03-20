BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.57 on Friday, reaching $281.16. 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

