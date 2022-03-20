BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $213.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,131. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.57 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.06.

