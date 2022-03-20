BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.64. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

