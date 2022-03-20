BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,470 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,737 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

