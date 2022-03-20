BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.79. 12,040,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,199. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.05. The firm has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

