BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $738.59. 1,165,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $772.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $860.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

