BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

COST traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.35. 3,529,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $515.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $322.39 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

