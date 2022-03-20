BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,511 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $147.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,399. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

