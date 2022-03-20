BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 28,304 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,304 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,708,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

