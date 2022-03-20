BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

