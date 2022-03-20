BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 7,241 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,360,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,526. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

