BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 812 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after acquiring an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,699,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

