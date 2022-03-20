BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. 10,139,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,507. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.