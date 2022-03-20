BOMB 1-Day Volume Hits $259,584.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00003806 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $259,584.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.81 or 1.00070345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,635 coins and its circulating supply is 893,847 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.