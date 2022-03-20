Bondly Price Up 2.9% This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $908,958.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

