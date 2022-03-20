Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1,365.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $79,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,186.31 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,341.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2,361.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,720.81.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.