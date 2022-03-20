Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Capitalization Achieves $55,096.43

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $55,096.43 and approximately $21,930.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.42 or 0.06896866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.00 or 0.99906387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041054 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

