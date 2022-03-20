BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.38).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BP from GBX 401 ($5.21) to GBX 465 ($6.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.88) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

BP opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £70.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 382.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($479.84). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($401.51).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

