Bridge Oracle 1-Day Volume Reaches $18.00 (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.80 or 0.06894487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,117.58 or 0.99825461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

