Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) to report $554.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $581.00 million. Acushnet posted sales of $580.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

GOLF opened at $44.37 on Friday. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth about $18,906,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,778 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

