Brokerages Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to announce $4.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 million and the highest is $4.85 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $16.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 million to $18.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.67 million, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $22.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 105.86% and a negative net margin of 123.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

APDN stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 92,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

