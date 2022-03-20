Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. DexCom reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $468.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.90.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

