Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

