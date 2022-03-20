Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMG opened at $131.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.