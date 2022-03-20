Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will post $153.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.49 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $119.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $641.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.81 million to $669.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $732.60 million, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $768.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMK. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AMK opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.11. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

