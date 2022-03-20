Brokerages Expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will report sales of $726.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.68 million and the highest is $762.09 million. Banco Santander-Chile posted sales of $753.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSAC opened at $22.24 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

