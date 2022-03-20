Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,376. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $459.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

In related news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $240,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inseego by 302.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 329.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.