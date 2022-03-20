Brokerages Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $204,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 49,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 and have sold 16,500 shares worth $1,715,215. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,724,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 138,913 shares during the last quarter.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

