Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on KELYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kelly Services by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 63,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $886.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

