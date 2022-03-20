Brokerages Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Nurix Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 455,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.85. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

