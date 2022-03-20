Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. PTC posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. PTC has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

