Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) to report $84.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the highest is $85.66 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $76.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $370.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $373.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $414.78 million, with estimates ranging from $406.24 million to $423.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

In related news, Director Dennis Helling acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and sold 35,838 shares worth $539,947. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRHC stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

