Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Upstart reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $8.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.47. 14,807,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,183,905. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.17.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,656,158. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

