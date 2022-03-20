Bytecoin Price Up 8.4% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $25.67 million and $27,327.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.36 or 0.00487154 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

