ByteNext Reaches Market Capitalization of $609,710.80 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $609,710.80 and $3,501.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.09 or 0.06883675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.54 or 0.99973159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040644 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

