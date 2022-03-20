Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Stock Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,642 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 2.11% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLSA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,956,000.

Shares of CLSA opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $27.73.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

