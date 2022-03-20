Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods accounts for about 4.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.34% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,095,318 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 211.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $52.32.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

