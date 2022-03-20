Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,140,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

