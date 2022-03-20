Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.42.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,140,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CPT opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $180.37.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
