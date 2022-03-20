Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 214,750 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 305.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,750 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 2.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.