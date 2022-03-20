Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,520 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Mastercard makes up 1.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 5,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $350.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.