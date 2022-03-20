Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.1% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

