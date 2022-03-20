Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IWM stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

