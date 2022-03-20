Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 2.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $167.00 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.74 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

