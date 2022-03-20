Campbell Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 2.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $135.18 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Cowen decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

