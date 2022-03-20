Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 39,300 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Genius Sports comprises about 0.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Genius Sports worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GENI opened at $5.25 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GENI. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

