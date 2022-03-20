Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,143 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.99. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.