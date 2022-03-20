Campbell Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $190.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.10. The company has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

