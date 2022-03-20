Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,150 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 209.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $4,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 286,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

