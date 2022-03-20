Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,400 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Braemar Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 0.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 326.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 337,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 156.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 53,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 537,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $1,686,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:BHR opened at $6.07 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

